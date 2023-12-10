Olave (illness) has yet to make a full recovery from the flu but is expected to play in Sunday's game against Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olave is officially listed as questionable for the contest after his bout with the flu kept him from practicing Thursday and Friday, but the wideout looks like he'll be officially cleared with the release of the Saints' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. However, Olave's snap count or ability to perform to his usual standard Sunday could be affected while he's still working his way back to full health. To whatever extent he's available Sunday, Olave will be on the receiving end of targets from quarterback Derek Carr, who has attained clearance to play after entering concussion protocol in addition to picking up rib and shoulder injuries in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions.