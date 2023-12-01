Coach Dennis Allen said Olave remains in the concussion protocol as of Friday, but "there's a chance that he could clear it" ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Olave has one step to pass before he'll gain clearance for game action, but it's the all-important evaluation from an independent neurologist. On a positive note, he's been able to practice all week, so he seems to be trending in a positive direction ahead of the weekend. Fellow wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (groin) hasn't mixed into drills at all this week, so the Saints' current healthy options at wide receiver on the active roster are A.T. Perry, Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood.