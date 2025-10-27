Olave corralled eight of 12 targets for 63 yards while losing three yards on his only rush attempt in Sunday's 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Olave was unable to replicate last week's multi-score performance, but he still escaped Sunday's one-sided loss with a solid PPR score. The Saints' top wideout finished with double-digit targets for the sixth time in eight appearances this season. Olave has surpassed last year's production in an injury-shortened season with a 52-503-3 receiving line through eight starts in 2025. The Ohio State product checks in as New Orleans' safest fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Rams.