Olave (concussion) is listed as active Sunday against the Lions.

Olave entered the concussion protocol last Sunday in Atlanta in the third quarter, but not before notching seven catches (on nine targets) for 114 yards. He proceeded to take part in all three Week 13 practices, including a full session Friday, but he closed the week still needing to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. Coach Dennis Allen told Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune at the time that "there's a chance" that Olave would do so ahead of Sunday's contest, and Adam Schefter of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network eventually reported the wide receiver was in line to suit up. Indeed, that has come to pass, and Olave now will serve as the clear-cut top pass catcher for quarterback Derek Carr versus a Detroit defense that has given up the fourth-most touchdowns (14) to opposing wide receivers in 11 games this season.