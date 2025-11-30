Olave (back) is listed as active Sunday at Miami.

Olave exited Wednesday's practice early due to a back injury, going down as a limited participant in the process. He was held out of drills entirely Thursday, but a capped session Friday led to a questionable designation for Week 13 action. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported Saturday evening that Olave, who battled back spasms during the week, was slated to suit up for Sunday's game, which now has been confirmed. In three starts with rookie QB Tyler Shough under center, Olave has accrued a 17-231-1 line on 25 targets, making him an easy plug-and-play option for fantasy purposes.