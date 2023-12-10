Olave (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Olave came down with an illness Thursday that sidelined him for the remainder of Week 14 prep. He entered the weekend as questionable, and while there was an expectation that the second-year pro would be able to play Sunday, he won't be operating at 100 percent, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Olave's prospects may not be impacted too much, though, as Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and Taysom Hill (foot/hand) won't be available to the Saints offense. As a result, Olave is a good bet to receive at least eight targets for an eighth consecutive contest.