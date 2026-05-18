Saints GM Mickey Loomis said Monday that talks with Olave (illness) regarding a contact extension have been positive, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

"Obviously we'd love to have something done sooner than later, and I'm sure Chris would, as well, but we're not there yet," Loomis said. Olave is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and is set to play on the fifth-year team option for $15.493 million in 2026 if the sides are unable to come to an agreement. After appearing in just eight games in 2024 due to concussion issues, Olave appeared in 16 regular-season contests last season before missing the Week 18 finale with a blood clot in his lung. Olave ended up having a career year, posting 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets, all career-highs for the 25-year-old. Olave is likely to command north of $33 million per year on a new contract.