Saints' Chris Olave: Team-high volume in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olave caught seven of 11 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 26-14 win over the Giants.
The catches and targets were both team highs, but Olave's output was overshadowed by an 87-yard TD by Rashid Shaheed in the second quarter that sparked the Saints' offense to life. Olave remains the the top option for QB Spencer Rattler, but his volume hasn't resulted in any big performances yet in 2025 -- despite seeing double-digit targets in four of five games and 53 looks in total, he sports just a 33-244-1 line, and Sunday's 59 receiving yards were actually his season high. He'll try to make a bigger impact in Week 6 against the Patriots.
