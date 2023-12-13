Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Olave didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Despite coming down with an illness last Thursday, Olave was able to play through the ailment this past Sunday versus the Panthers, albeit at less than 100 percent. His snap share (65 percent) fell well short of the 80-plus percent that he handled in six of the first 10 games of the campaign, and he managed four catches (on five targets) for 28 yards, salvaging his day with his fourth touchdown of the season. With a new health concern in tow, Olave's status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to suit up (or not) Sunday against the Giants.