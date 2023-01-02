Olave tallied four receptions (on five targets) for 42 yards during Sunday's 20-10 victory versus Philadelphia.

Olave played 61 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps in his first game back from a hamstring injury. The rookie first-rounder didn't appear limited by this issue while catching all three of his targets for 31 yards on New Orleans' opening drive. However, he was targeted twice throughout the remainder of the first half, the second of which was undercut for an interception by Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott. Olave's opportunities then shrunk to zero when the Saints' offense shifted to a ball-control game script during the second half. The 6-foot-1 receiver finished third on the team in targets behind tight end Juwan Johnson (seven) and wideout Rashid Shaheed (six), the latter of whom has come on as one of the team's top pass catchers over the past four games. Olave has now topped more than six targets just once since Week 9, so it's a safe bet that he'll continue to split targets in the Saints' top receiving trio during next week's regular-season finale.