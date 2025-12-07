Saints' Chris Olave: Three catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olave brought in three of five targets for 30 yards in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Olave played through a back issue for the second straight week and put together a modest performance by his lofty standards, although Devaughn Vele was the Saints' leader in receiving yards with just 10 more than Olave. The fourth-year wideout's yardage tally was his second lowest of the season, but Olave managed to keep his season-long streak of no less than three catches in any game alive. Olave next takes aim at the Panthers secondary in a Week 15 home clash next Sunday.
