Olave brought in three of five targets for 30 yards in the Saints' 24-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Olave played through a back issue for the second straight week and put together a modest performance by his lofty standards, although Devaughn Vele was the Saints' leader in receiving yards with just 10 more than Olave. The fourth-year wideout's yardage tally was his second lowest of the season, but Olave managed to keep his season-long streak of no less than three catches in any game alive. Olave next takes aim at the Panthers secondary in a Week 15 home clash next Sunday.