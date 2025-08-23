Olave brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Saints' 28-19 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Olave finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in receptions while profiling as the runner-up in receiving yards. The 2022 first-round pick made catches of 12, seven and 10 yards while working with Spencer Rattler on the Saints' first three drives, and he'll head into the regular season poised to reprise his No. 1 receiver role while working with either Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough as his quarterback.