Olave left Sunday's game against the Seahawks to be evaluated for a head injury, Deuce Windham of The Athletic reports.

In the process of making a 16-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, Olave's head hit the turf hard as he was tackled to the ground. After a check from the Saints' medical staff, he was able to get to his feet and go to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Olave will finish Week 5 with four catches (on six targets) for 54 yards and the aforementioned score.