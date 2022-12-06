Olave reeled in four of six targets for 65 yards during Monday's 17-16 defeat to the Buccaneers.

Olave once again paced the Saints in targets during this solid outing for quarterback Andy Dalton. However, the rookie still finished as the team's second-leading receiver behind wideout Rashid Shaheed, who posted a career-high 75 receiving yards. Olave also made an uncharacteristic drop on third down that would have given New Orleans' offense an additional red-zone opportunity late in the second quarter. The No. 1 wideout has been one of the most consistent offensive players for the Saints this year, and, following their Week 14 bye, he should have a chance to post a better stat line against Atlanta's 26th-ranked pass defense.