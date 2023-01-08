Olave had five receptions (on 12 targets) for 60 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to the Panthers.

Olave reclaimed his role as New Orleans' top wideout after dealing with a hamstring injury over the previous two weeks, accounting for just under half of New Orleans' 25 total targets Week 18. The rookie receiver got started early with two receptions for 32 yards on the opening drive, including a 25-yard receiving touchdown. However, he did cough up a crucial fumble at the Carolina 24-yard line during the second quarter. This still marked the 6-foot-1 receiver's first game with double-digit targets since Week 7. Olave finishes the 2022 regular season with 72 receptions (on 119 targets) for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He also did a very effective job while stepping up with previous No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas (toe) sidelined for all but three games this season, as Olave now has the second-most receiving yards of any rookie receiver in Saints history. Expect Olave to enter the 2023 campaign as one the likely frontrunners for the team's top receiver role.