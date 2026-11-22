Olave caught nine of 15 targets for 102 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Bears.

One week after taking a back seat to rookie Jordyn Tyson, Olave re-emerged as Tyler Shough's favorite downfield option, as he set a new season high in targets and topped 100 receiving yards for the fourth time in 2026. Tyson, meanwhile, caught only one pass on two targets, suggesting the Saints' aerial attack may not be able to support both wideouts in the same game. Olave will look to make an impact again in Week 12 against the Bengals.