Olave recorded two receptions on five targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Patriots.
The Saints controlled the game from beginning to end, so Derek Carr took to the air only 26 times. Even given that context, Olave's performance left plenty to be desired, as he was out-targeted and out-produced by Michael Thomas. The only thing that saved Olave's performance was a five-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. After topping 100 yards twice in his first three games, he has only 16 yards combined across his last two contests.
