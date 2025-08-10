Based on pre-game warmups, Olave (ankle) is not in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Neither Olave or Rashid Shaheed were spotted warming up with the other Saints wideouts, though the latter was later spotted in uniform warming up with the punt return group, per Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana. Olave is working through a minor ankle injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will be against the Jaguars on Sunday, Aug. 17.