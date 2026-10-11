Olave secured four of six targets for 46 yards in the Saints' 23-13 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Olave found himself in the familiar position of either tying for the team lead or setting the pace for the Saints in receptions, receiving yards and targets, but the numbers he generated in each of those categories left plenty to be desired. Olave's substandard production should be taken in context, however, considering Tyler Shough threw for only 96 yards at 3.8 yards per attempt and was picked off twice as well. Olave's numbers were easily season lows across the board, but he should have a good chance to bounce back in a Week 6 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.