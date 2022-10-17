Olave passed all of the league's concussion protocol steps Monday and is waiting for final clearance, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave suffered the concussion during a touchdown catch in Week 5 and was sidelined for Week 6. However, he appears to be progressing well and could return to practice soon. Nonetheless, New Orleans has a quick turnaround into Thursday Night Football, so the Saints may not rush the rookie wideout into action in Week 7. Michael Thomas (foot) has missed three straight games and may wind up on IR, per Terrell, and Jarvis Landry (ankle) hasn't practiced since Week 4 prep, so if Olave is available against Arizona, he'd likely operate as the Saints' No. 1 receiver.