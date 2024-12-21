Olave (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's contest at Green Bay.

The Saints designated Olave to return from injured reserve Thursday, which he followed up with three consecutive limited practices during Week 16 prep. Without a full session under his belt, he has yet to make his way through the concussion protocol and thus will miss a sixth straight game. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game, which leaves Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton as the healthy wide receivers on New Orleans' active roster.