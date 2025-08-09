Olave did not participate in Friday's training camp practice after injuring his ankle during Thursday's session, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Olave was able to finish Thursday's practice after getting his ankle taped and the injury is considered day-to-day, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. It could prevent Olave from playing in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, which would open the door for Bub Means and Cedrick Wilson to work with Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks in three-man wideout sets.