Saints' Christen Miller: Plays Saturday, exits with shoulder issue

Miller took part in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville but exited due to a shoulder injury, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Miller had been dealing with a toe issue, but he's presumably past that problem given his ability to suit up Saturday. However, the rookie defensive tackle headed to the locker room during the contest and was evaluated for a shoulder injury. Miller is expected to have a key rotational role on the defensive line if healthy after New Orleans selected him in the second round of April's NFL Draft.