Saints' Christian Montano: Signs with Saints By RotoWire Staff Apr 20, 2021 at 7:40 pm ET1 min read Montano signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.The 25-year-old center spent the last offseason with the Steelers but failed to make the active roster. Montano is a long shot in New Orleans, but he'll serve as depth on the offensive line for now.