Donaldson (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Fellow RB Alvin Kamara (back) also logged a limited session Wednesday, with added context regarding the duo's Week 7 status slated to arrive via Thursday's practice report. In the Saints' 34-27 win over the Giants in Week 6, Donaldson recorded six carries for 39 yards and lost a fumble while working alongside Kamara (seven carries for 34 yards and two catches for 35 yards with a TD) as well as Kendre Miller (20 carries for 70 yards).