Donaldson logged six carries for 39 yards and lost a fumble during the Saints' 34-27 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also recorded three tackles (one solo) on special teams.

It appeared as though Donaldson found the end zone on a one-yard carry midway through the third quarter for what would have been the first touchdown of his NFL career. Unfortunately for the undrafted rookie, the call on the field was reversed, so it was quarterback Tyler Shough who snuck in for the touchdown on the next play. Donaldson proceeded to lose a fumble in the fourth quarter -- leading to a Giants touchdown six plays later -- and he didn't log another carry after that. Travis Etienne (hamstring, IR) has been sidelined for each of the Saints' last three games, and during that span, Donaldson has operated as the team's RB3 behind Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller. The Saints will travel to Paris for a Week 7 tilt against the Steelers on Oct. 25.