Donaldson logged a five-yard carry and brought in all four of his targets for 12 yards during the Saints' 21-13 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Donaldson recorded season highs in both catches and targets, and he finished third on the Saints in both of those categories behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. However, Donaldson coughed up the football on his first catch of the game early in the second quarter, which the Bears offense capitalized on with a six-play drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to D'Andre Swift. Donaldson's 32 offensive snaps were tied with Travis Etienne for most among Saints running backs Sunday, although Etienne saw a heavier workload with 14 carries for 76 yards while Alvin Kamara, who played only eight offensive snaps, found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough in the second quarter. Losers of three of their last four games, the Saints will look to reverse their fortunes in Week 12 against the Bengals on Nov. 29.