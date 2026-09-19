The Saints signed Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

Donaldson will join a Saints backfield that is led by Travis Etienne, with Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller providing depth at the position. Kamara didn't play in the Saints' Week 1 overtime loss to the Lions, with Donaldson being elevated from the practice squad and logging two carries for four yards and one catch for minus-2 yards. Kamara is available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, so Donaldson figures to see most of his playing time on special teams rather than on offense.