The Saints promoted Edwards-Helaire to the active roster Saturday.
With Alvin Kamara (groin) still sidelined, Edwards-Halaire will join a plethora of available backs for New Orleans including Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims. This will be Edwards-Helaire's first time suiting up on a 53-man roster this season.
