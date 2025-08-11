Saints' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Sees action in second half Sunday
Edwards-Helaire logged four carries for six yards and caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Edwards-Helaire logged all four of his carries in the third quarter. He didn't get a chance to tote the rock until after Kendre Miller, Velus Jones and Cam Akers all logged rushing attempts in the first half. New Orleans was also without sixth-round rookie Devin Neal (hamstring) on Sunday. Once Neal is healthy, Edwards-Helaire will likely be left on the outside looking in at the depth chart. His next chance to play this preseason will come Sunday, Aug. 17 against Jacksonville.
