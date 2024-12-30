Edwards-Helaire carried the ball five times for 20 yards and caught two of four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Raiders.

Claimed off waivers from Kansas City less than two weeks ago, Edwards-Helaire saw more action than expected Sunday in his New Orleans debut after Kendre Miller was forced from the game due to a potential concussion. With Alvin Kamara (groin) also sidelined also sidelined and the Saints focused on 2025, Edwards-Helaire -- who starred for LSU in college -- could find himself leading the backfield in Week 18 against the Buccaneers.