Edwards-Helaire signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards-Helaire started the 2024 season on the Chiefs' reserve/non-football illness list. He was activated from the NFI list Oct. 15 but was a healthy scratch for the next nine games and was ultimately waived by Kansas City in mid-December. He signed with the Saints' practice squad two days later and was elevated for the final two games of the regular season, during which he logged 13 carries for 46 yards while adding three catches (on five targets) for 24 yards. By signing a future contract, Edwards-Helaire will be on the Saints' 90-man roster for the start of the new league year March 12. He'll be able to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp and will look to earn a spot on New Orleans' 53-man roster for the 2025 season.