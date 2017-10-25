Saints' Coby Fleener: Continues slide
Fleener caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over Green Bay.
Fleener had a disappointing first season in New Orleans in 2016, but looked to be putting that behind him early this season with eight catches and two scores through the first two weeks of the season. He has just five catches in the four games since. The obvious consequence of playing in an offense as diversified as New Orleans' is that there simply aren't enough passes to go around a lot of the time. Fleener's woes go beyond that. The $36-million man played just 20 snaps on Sunday, fewer than both Josh Hill (41) and Michael Hoomanawanui (43).
