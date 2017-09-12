Saints' Coby Fleener: Finds end zone Monday
Fleener caught five of six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown Monday night against the Vikings.
Fleener tied for the Saints' team lead in receiving yards, with an eight-yard score on their final drive capping his night off. Overall, New Orleans was forced to settle for four field goals, so Fleener's touchdown provided some relief, even if it proved too little, too late. If Monday's defensive performance is any indication, the Saints could once again be in passing situations more than they would like, which would obviously benefit Fleener.
