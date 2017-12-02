Saints' Coby Fleener: Hits injured reserve

Fleener (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fleener suffered the fifth (at least) concussion of his career in last Sunday's loss to the Rams and had already been ruled out Week 13, but the team isn't taking any chances. The 29-year-old will finish the 2017 season with 22 receptions for 295 yards. The Saints brought in Garrett Griffin to bolster their tight end depth with Fleener gone for the year.