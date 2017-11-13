Saints' Coby Fleener: Invisible in Buffalo

Fleener did not record a catch against the Bills.

A week after totaling his most yards since Week 1, Fleener posted a goose egg Sunday, receiving only one target in the blowout victory. Fleener played only 17 offensive snaps, compared to 47 and 43 snaps for fellow tight ends Michael Hoomanawaui and Josh Hill, respectively. The Saints' tight-end trio, however, combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.