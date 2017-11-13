Saints' Coby Fleener: Invisible in Buffalo
Fleener did not record a catch against the Bills.
A week after totaling his most yards since Week 1, Fleener posted a goose egg Sunday, receiving only one target in the blowout victory. Fleener played only 17 offensive snaps, compared to 47 and 43 snaps for fellow tight ends Michael Hoomanawaui and Josh Hill, respectively. The Saints' tight-end trio, however, combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...