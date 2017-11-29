Saints' Coby Fleener: Misses practice

Fleener (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fleener said the concussion he suffered in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams was the fifth of his career. In light of that information, it'll be a surprise if he's available for Sunday's game against Carolina. An absence would leave a few more targets and snaps for Josh Hill, who has mostly worked ahead of Fleener with the exception of obvious passing situations.

