Saints' Coby Fleener: Misses practice
Fleener (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Fleener said the concussion he suffered in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams was the fifth of his career. In light of that information, it'll be a surprise if he's available for Sunday's game against Carolina. An absence would leave a few more targets and snaps for Josh Hill, who has mostly worked ahead of Fleener with the exception of obvious passing situations.
