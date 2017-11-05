Saints' Coby Fleener: Moves to bench in Week 9

Josh Hill was announced as the Saints' starting tight end ahead of Fleener in advance of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The move down the depth chart probably won't do much to change Fleener's already bleak fantasy outlook, as Hill had already earned more snaps of the two in each of the past three games. During that stretch, Fleener hauled in three of five targets for 21 yards, numbers that wouldn't give him much appeal even in two-tight end leagues.