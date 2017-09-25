Saints' Coby Fleener: Nearly invisible in Week 3
Fleener caught one pass on one target for 21 yards in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
After managing garbage-time scores in each of the first two weeks, Fleener was held to one catch in Carolina. Leading by double-digits most of the afternoon, the Saints leaned heavily on the running game, resulting in Fleener playing only 14 of 58 offensive snaps (24 percent). Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui -- both of whom are superior blockers to Fleener -- played 37 snaps and 28 snaps, respectively. While Fleener should remain the preferred pass-catching tight end in the Saints offense, his potential playing-time limitations could continue to make him a shaky fantasy option.
