Saints' Coby Fleener: Nearly invisible in Week 8
Fleener caught one pass for a one-yard loss in Sunday's win against the Bears.
Fleener saw just one target and played only 16 of 61 offensive snaps (26 percent) in the game. He was relatively productive in Weeks 1 and 2, snagging eight total passes and scoring two garbage-time touchdowns, but since then, however, the tight end has managed just six receptions in his last five games combined. Fleener has recently been playing only about a quarter of the offensive snaps and he continues to cede playing time to fellow tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui. Relegated to a bit role and showing no signs of producing with limited reps, Fleener probably does not belong on fantasy rosters in most leagues.
