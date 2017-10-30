Saints' Coby Fleener: Nearly invisible Week 8
Fleener caught one pass for a one-yard loss in Sunday's 20-12 win against the Bears.
Fleener saw just one target and played only 16 of 61 offensive snaps (26 percent) in the game. He was relatively productive Weeks 1 and 2, snagging eight total passes and scoring two garbage-time touchdowns, but since then, however, the tight end has managed just six receptions in his last five games combined. Fleener has recently been playing only about a quarter of the offensive snaps and continues to cede playing time to fellow tight ends Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui. Relegated to a bit role and showing no signs of producing with limited reps, Fleener probably does not belong on fantasy rosters in most leagues.
