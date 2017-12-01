Saints' Coby Fleener: Officially out Sunday

Fleener (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Fleener's troubling history with concussions -- he said that the one he suffered in the Week 12 loss to the Rams was the fifth of his career -- always made it rather unlikely that he would be able to avoid any missed time. Indeed, after being held out of practice throughout the week and failing to make much progress through the NFL's protocol, Fleener will be sidelined for the first time this season, paving the way for Josh Hill to serve as the Saints' starting tight end Sunday.