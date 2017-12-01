Saints' Coby Fleener: Officially out Sunday
Fleener (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Fleener's troubling history with concussions -- he said that the one he suffered in the Week 12 loss to the Rams was the fifth of his career -- always made it rather unlikely that he would be able to avoid any missed time. Indeed, after being held out of practice throughout the week and failing to make much progress through the NFL's protocol, Fleener will be sidelined for the first time this season, paving the way for Josh Hill to serve as the Saints' starting tight end Sunday.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.