Saints' Coby Fleener: Out with undisclosed injury

Fleener (undisclosed) missed a third consecutive practice Friday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

It isn't clear what Fleener is dealing with, but it's entirely possible his absences this week were precautionary. Look for Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui to hold down the top two spots at tight end until he returns.

