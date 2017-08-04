Saints' Coby Fleener: Out with undisclosed injury
Fleener (undisclosed) missed a third consecutive practice Friday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
It isn't clear what Fleener is dealing with, but it's entirely possible his absences this week were precautionary. Look for Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui to hold down the top two spots at tight end until he returns.
More News
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: Improvement expected in second year with Saints•
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: Picks up 38 yards against Atlanta•
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: Posts 30 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: Has another slow outing•
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: One catch in Week 14•
-
Saints' Coby Fleener: Likely beneficiary of Hill injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...