Saints' Coby Fleener: Plays just 18 snaps

Fleener failed to record a catch on just one target in Sunday's win against the Lions.

With the Saints leaning heavily on the running game, Fleener was limited to just 18 snaps (25 percent). Meanwhile, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui -- both of whom are superior blockers -- played 48 and 41 snaps, respectively. It was a strange game and Saints are unlikely to frequently be nursing 30-point leads, but it's become clear that even in a best-case scenario Fleener is a part-time player in the Saints offense. He can safely be left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.