Saints' Coby Fleener: Scores late touchdown in second consecutive week
Fleener caught three passes on four targets for 33 yards, including four-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
For the second week in a row, Fleener was the recipient of a garbage-time score, with Sunday's touchdown coming with five minutes left in a blowout loss. Still, with only four touchdowns all of last season, fantasy owners who took a flier on the inconsistent tight end, who's now in his second year in New Orleans, have to be pleased with the early returns. It would be unwise to expect Fleener to continue his current pace, especially since he continues to split playing time with fellow tight end Josh Hill, but with Fleener being the preferred option in the passing game, he still has plenty of upside in the Saints' tight end-friendly offense.
