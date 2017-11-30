Saints' Coby Fleener: Set to miss Sunday's game

Fleener (concussion) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Panthers, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints have yet to formally rule Fleener out for Week 13, but that seems inevitable with the tight end still in the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit to the head in last week's loss to the Rams. Fleener revealed after the contest that it was the fifth diagnosed concussion he's sustained during his career, so given that troubling history, it's certainly possibly he could be staring at a multi-game absence. With Fleener out commission for at least the game versus Carolina, look for Josh Hill to serve as the team's clear top tight end for that contest.