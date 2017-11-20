Saints' Coby Fleener: Shocks with 91 yards
Fleener caught each of his five targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Redskins.
Fleener took full advantage as the Saints were forced to play from behind in the second half for the first time since Week 2. After playing 21 of fewer snaps in five straight games, he logged 36 in Sunday's contest, surpassing Josh Hill (31) for the first time since Week 4. While the nature of his part-time role can't be denied, Fleener may again find the circumstances favorable in a Week 12 road game against the Rams. He's still impossible to trust.
