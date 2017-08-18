Saints' Coby Fleener: Sidelined once again

Fleener has missed the past two days of practice due to an unknown reason, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Fleener was held out with an undisclosed injury earlier this month, and although he took part in team drills to start this week, the tight end returned to the sideline once scrimmaging versus the Chargers began Thursday. While that casts doubt over his availability for Sunday's game versus Los Angeles, fellow tight end Josh Hill returned from an absence Thursday to practice fully Friday.