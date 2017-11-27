Saints' Coby Fleener: Suffers concussion

Fleener suffered a concussion during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Fleener came through, seemingly out of nowhere, with 91 yards the previous week in a 34-31 overtime win over the Redskins. He was back to his usual antics in Sunday's loss, catching just one of two targets for eight yards. Should Fleener miss any time, Josh Hill would pick up some snaps and possibly a couple extra targets. It wouldn't be a major loss for the New Orleans passing game.