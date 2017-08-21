Saints' Coby Fleener: Suiting up Sunday
Fleener (undisclosed) is expected to play in Sunday's preseason contest against the Chargers, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Prior to kickoff, Fleener was seen in full pads and helmet, intimating that he'll be a part of the first-time offense Sunday after wrapping back-to-back joint practices with the Chargers as a non-participant. With his injury presumably behind him, it'll be difficult to tell if his rapport with Drew Brees has improved with the veteran QB on the sideline. Instead, Fleener will work with Chase Daniel during the tight end's likely brief time on the field.
